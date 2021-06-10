Left Menu

Jammu's Covid positivity rate drop to 2%: Official

The coronavirus case positivity rate in Jammu district has dropped to two per cent, while the recovery rate has improved to over 92 per cent, a senior official said Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg said daily recoveries from the disease continue to outnumber new cases.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-06-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:24 IST
The coronavirus case positivity rate in Jammu district has dropped to two per cent, while the recovery rate has improved to over 92 per cent, a senior official said Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg said daily recoveries from the disease continue to outnumber new cases. According to health department figures, the district reported two deaths and 97 fresh cases on Wednesday, while the figures were two fatalities and 99 cases on Tuesday, and four deaths and 100 cases the day before. The Deputy Commissioner also said 3,000 people in the 45-plus and the divyang categories have registered themselves for doorsteps vaccination.

He said that under the Covid morality survey SAKSHAM, 70 families have been identified so far for pension and scholarships after the verification procedure is completed.

''To provide continuous services to the people at their doorsteps, the administration has launched four new online services including certificate for SC/ST, legal heir and certificate for dependent,'' he said. He said people can also share their grievances on official Twitter account of Deputy Commissioner ''@dcjammuofficial'' or through Facebook District Administration Jammu and District Information Centre Jammu.

