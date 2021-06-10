Singapore PM says discussed restarting travel links with Australia PM

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday he had discussed with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison the possibility of restarting travel between the two countries.

"We discussed how two-way travel between Singapore and Australia can eventually resume in a safe and calibrated manner when both sides are ready," Lee said at a joint news briefing after a virtual meeting of the two leaders.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)