Indonesia sees 8,892 new coronavirus infections, highest since Feb. 23

Indonesia reported 8,892 new daily coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest since Feb. 23, taking its overall number of cases to 1,885,942.

Data from its coronavirus taskforce also showed 211 COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday, taking total fatalities to 52,373.

Advertisement

Also Read: Indonesia's Charge D'Affaires to India dies in Jakarta

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)