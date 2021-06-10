Indonesia sees 8,892 new coronavirus infections, highest since Feb. 23
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 10-06-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:40 IST
Indonesia reported 8,892 new daily coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest since Feb. 23, taking its overall number of cases to 1,885,942.
Data from its coronavirus taskforce also showed 211 COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday, taking total fatalities to 52,373.
