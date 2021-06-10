Left Menu

Tripura reports 625 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 10-06-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:42 IST
Tripura's COVID-19 tally soared to 56,794 on Thursday as 625 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities, the highest single- day spike, pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 588, a health official said.

The state now has 5,400 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

As many as 363 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 50,743.

A total of 16,804 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, in which the positivity rate was 3.72 per cent.

The official said there was no dearth of COVID vaccines in the state.

Quoting a report, he said that there are 38,060 doses for people in the 18-44 age group and another 4,01,280 jabs for those above 45 years of age.

He said that a total of 16,46,107 doses have already been administered.

