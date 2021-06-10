Left Menu

Singapore PM says discussed restarting travel links with Australia PM

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:43 IST
Singapore PM says discussed restarting travel links with Australia PM
Image Credit: Twitter (@STcom)
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday he had discussed with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison the possibility of restarting travel between the two countries.

"We discussed how two-way travel between Singapore and Australia can eventually resume in a safe and calibrated manner when both sides are ready," Lee said at a virtual news briefing after a meeting of the two leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021