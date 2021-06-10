Singapore PM says discussed restarting travel links with Australia PM
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday he had discussed with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison the possibility of restarting travel between the two countries.
"We discussed how two-way travel between Singapore and Australia can eventually resume in a safe and calibrated manner when both sides are ready," Lee said at a virtual news briefing after a meeting of the two leaders.
