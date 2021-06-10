Left Menu

Covid: 305 new cases, 44 more fatalities in Delhi; positivity rate of 0.41pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:51 IST
Delhi recorded 305 COVID-19 cases and 44 more fatalities on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Thursday.

The national capital had recorded 337 new infections with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent and 36 fatalities on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

