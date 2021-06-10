Ashram's All-India Helpdesks to provide easy access to COVID resources

Teams of volunteers at AYUDH, the youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Ashram, have set up Coronavirus help desks across India, to assist people with Covid resources during this critical time of the pandemic.

The support desk functions from 6 AM to 10 PM and provides COVID related guidelines like vaccine registration, disease prevention and treatment methods,.

AYUDH has brought in doctors from Amrita Hospital, Kochi and other eminent hospitals in the local vicinity to conduct live and free tele-consultation sessions to educate people about the pandemic, an Ashram release said Thursday.

This all-India initiative has seen AYUDH members from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, among others, coming together and ensuring that those who are suffering from the virus can find all the help that they need, the release said.

