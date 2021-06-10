Left Menu

Germany still opposed to easing vaccine patents

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 10-06-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:40 IST
  • Germany

Germany is sticking to its opposition to easing patent protection on COVID-19 vaccines as it goes into the Group of Seven summit.

While many developed countries with strong pharmaceutical industries hesitated or were outright opposed to the idea, the debate received a jolt last month when the Biden administration announced support for granting waivers for vaccines.

But a senior German official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity in line with department rules, said Thursday: “We don't think a waiver is helpful or is actually the problem, and nothing has changed about that.” The official noted that talks are ongoing at the World Trade Organisation in Geneva and said they may achieve “improvements within the system.” Asked whether Germany plans to announce to give more vaccine to poorer countries after the US unveils plans to donate 500 million doses around the globe, the official said Germany has done “a great deal” on three tracks: sharing doses, financing purchases via the COVAX program, and exports.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said last month that Germany is prepared to donate 30 million doses by the year's end to poorer countries “assuming, of course, that the vaccines we have ordered actually arrive.” That would be part of a broader donation of 100 million doses by the European Union. Germany hasn't said when the donations will start.

