82 deaths, 642 fresh virus cases in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Eighty-two more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as 642 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection number to 17,01,072, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the virus has claimed 21,597 lives in the state.

Of the fresh 82 deaths, 15 were reported from Kanpur Nagar, eight from Gorakhpur, five from Bareilly, four each from Saharanpur, Agra, Deoria, Jhansi, Gonda, three each from Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lakhimpur Kheri and two each from Rae Bareli, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Hapur and Balrampur.

One death each was reported from Varanasi, Allahabad, Bulandshahr, Ayodhya, Mathura, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Amroha, Unnao, Bijnor, Mirzapur, Auraiya, Chandauli, Hathras, and Kannauj, the bulletin said.

The maximum 38 cases surfaced in Varanasi, 37 in Lucknow, 30 in Gorakhpur, 24 each in Azamgarh, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Agra, and 23 each in Ghaziabad and Meerut, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 1,231 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of cured people to 16,67,232.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 12,243, the bulletin said. In the past 24 hours, over 3.05 lakh samples were tested in the state, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

