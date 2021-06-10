Left Menu

U.S. will not seek favours for COVID-19 vaccine donations - senior official

On the 500 million doses, the official described the gesture as a "major step forward that will supercharge the global effort" with the aim of "bringing hope to very corner of the world." "We really want underscore that this is fundamentally about a singular objective of saving lives," the official said. "The United States is not seeking favours in exchange for these doses, we are not making demands.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:52 IST
U.S. will not seek favours for COVID-19 vaccine donations - senior official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will not seek favours in exchange for some 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines that it is donating to the 100 lowest income countries, a senior Biden administration official said on Thursday.

The United States will pay Pfizer about $3.5 billion for the doses and the contract will be finalised in coming weeks, the official said. On the 500 million doses, the official described the gesture as a "major step forward that will supercharge the global effort" with the aim of "bringing hope to very corner of the world."

"We really want underscore that this is fundamentally about a singular objective of saving lives," the official said. "The United States is not seeking favours in exchange for these doses, we are not making demands. We are not imposing conditions, political or economic or otherwise on countries for receiving these doses."

The official said the United States expects to deliver 200 million doses this year, starting in August, and 300 million in first half of next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021