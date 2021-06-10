Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Flying off the shelves: Chocolate-covered cicadas a hit in Maryland; Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Flying off the shelves: Chocolate-covered cicadas a hit in Maryland Some might cringe, but at one Maryland chocolate shop, 17-year-old insects are flying off the shelves. In an experiment by the University of Copenhagen, participants wear goggles to play an elderly person crossing the square while avoiding red-clothed bypassers infected with COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: Flying off the shelves: Chocolate-covered cicadas a hit in Maryland; Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations
Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Flying off the shelves: Chocolate-covered cicadas a hit in Maryland

Some might cringe, but at one Maryland chocolate shop, 17-year-old insects are flying off the shelves. Sarah Dwyer, of Chouquette Chocolates in Bethseda, started coating cicadas in chocolate and selling them when the periodical Brood X emerged this spring for the first time since 2004.

Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations

Denmark researchers are using virtual reality to encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations, through a game of maneuvering through a virus-infected crowd in a city square. In an experiment by the University of Copenhagen, participants wear goggles to play an elderly person crossing the square while avoiding red-clothed bypassers infected with COVID-19. Vaccinated characters dress in blue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021