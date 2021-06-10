Odd News Roundup: Flying off the shelves: Chocolate-covered cicadas a hit in Maryland; Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations
Flying off the shelves: Chocolate-covered cicadas a hit in Maryland
Some might cringe, but at one Maryland chocolate shop, 17-year-old insects are flying off the shelves. Sarah Dwyer, of Chouquette Chocolates in Bethseda, started coating cicadas in chocolate and selling them when the periodical Brood X emerged this spring for the first time since 2004.
Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations
Denmark researchers are using virtual reality to encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations, through a game of maneuvering through a virus-infected crowd in a city square. In an experiment by the University of Copenhagen, participants wear goggles to play an elderly person crossing the square while avoiding red-clothed bypassers infected with COVID-19. Vaccinated characters dress in blue.
