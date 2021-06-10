Health News Roundup: Indian state sharply raises COVID-19 death toll prompting call for wide review; U.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer doses to poor nations and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Indian state sharply raises COVID-19 death toll prompting call for wide review

An Indian state has raised its COVID-19 death toll sharply higher after the discovery of thousands of unreported cases, lending weight to suspicion that India's overall death tally is significantly more than the official figure. Indian hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen during a devastating second wave of coronavirus in April and May and people died in parking lots outside hospitals and at their homes.

U.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer doses to poor nations

The United States will spend $3.5 billion to buy and donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to some of the world's poorest countries, it said on Thursday, urging other G7 nations to follow suit. The vaccine donation - the largest ever by a single country - was announced before U.S. President Joe Biden meets leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies in western England.

EU foregoes 100 million J&J vaccines, considers donating other doses: sources

The European Union decided not to take up an option to buy 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and is considering donating another 100 million optional shots, if ordered, European officials said. The discussions show a drop in confidence in the one-dose shot, which was initially touted as crucial for a successful vaccination drive in Europe, but has been largely relegated to a back-up choice after safety and supply problems.

WHO issues COVID-19 warning to Europe before summer travels

The World Health Organization on Thursday urged Europeans to travel responsibly during the summer holiday season and warned the continent was "by no means out of danger" in the battle against COVID-19 despite a steady decline of infection rates in recent weeks. "With increasing social gatherings, greater population mobility, and large festivals and sports tournaments taking place in the coming days and weeks, WHO Europe calls for caution," the WHO's European head Hans Kluge told a press briefing.

UK health minister says need full investigation into COVID-19 origins

British health minister Matt Hancock on Thursday said that there needs to be a fully independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19 that is allowed to take place without interference in China. "It is vital that we have a fully independent investigation in China into finding out all we can about this, and that that is allowed to happen unencumbered," he told lawmakers.

Lawmakers urge EU U-turn to back vaccine patent waiver

The European Parliament urged the European Union to reverse its position and support a proposed temporary lifting of intellectual property (IP) rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a push by many developing nations to allow more production. EU lawmakers backed by 355 votes to 263 a resolution on accelerating the global roll-out of vaccines, the parliament announced on Thursday.

Ocugen to file for full U.S. approval of COVID-19 shot instead of EUA

Ocugen Inc said on Thursday it would no longer pursue an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, and would instead aim to file for a full U.S. approval of the shot. Ocugen said the decision was based on a recommendation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which also requested more information and data for the full approval.

Exclusive-Paytm, MakeMyTrip, Infosys offer to help India with COVID vaccine bookings

Paytm, Infosys and MakeMyTrip are among companies seeking approval in India to provide online COVID-19 vaccine bookings, the head of the government's tech platform said, as the country tries to make it easier for its huge population to book shots. The government relaxed rules last month to potentially allow third-party apps to offer vaccine bookings and has taken back control of procurement from states following delays and shortages. It also faced initial problems with its own vaccine booking platform.

India close to giving indemnity to foreign vaccine makers like Pfizer - sources

India is close to agreeing to grant foreign COVID-19 vaccine makers such as Pfizer Inc protection against legal liability so that it can use their shots in an immunisation campaign that is facing acute shortages, three government sources told Reuters. "Indemnity will be granted," said one of the sources. "If one company gets it then all of them get it."

Moderna files for U.S. authorization to use its COVID-19 vaccine in teens

Moderna Inc said on Thursday it has filed for U.S. authorization to use its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 18, the latest company to seek approval to help expand the inoculation drive in the country. Moderna's vaccine is already being used in the United States, the European Union and Canada for anyone over 18. The drugmaker has already submitted applications to the European and Canadian health regulators seeking authorization for the vaccine's use in adolescents.

