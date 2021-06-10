Left Menu

Over 49,000 pending rape, POCSO cases disposed of amid COVID-19 pandemic: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:41 IST
Over 49,000 pending rape, POCSO cases disposed of amid COVID-19 pandemic: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

More than 49,000 pending cases related to rape and sexual offences against children were disposed of amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Thursday.

Enlisting the work done towards the welfare of women and children in the last seven years, MyGovIndia, the Centre's citizen engagement platform, said 1,023 fast track special courts, including 389 exclusive POCSO courts, have been set up for time-bound completion of trials in sexual offence cases.

In a tweet, MyGovIndia said 641 fast track special courts already operational include 341 exclusive Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act courts.

''More than 49,000 pending cases of Rape & POCSO Act disposed of even amidst the pandemic,'' it said.

Taking to Twitter, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani shared details about POSHAN Tracker, an app to track nutrition delivery services.

According to the data shared by her, over 1.02 crore hot cooked meals and more than 2.16 crore take-home ration packages have been tracked through POSHAN Tracker since its launch in March.

POSHAN (PM's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment) Tracker aims to provide a 360-degree view and tracking of anganwadi centres, nutrition service deliveries and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021