Left Menu

COVID-19:Kerala reports 14,424 fresh cases, 17,994

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:42 IST
COVID-19:Kerala reports 14,424 fresh cases, 17,994
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala logged 14,424 new COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths on Thursday, taking the caseload to 26,58,565 and the toll to 10,631.

A total of 17,994 people recuperated from the disease today, pushing the tally of those cured in the state to 25,42,242.

Currently there are 1,35,298 people under treatment.

State health minister Veena George said the state tested 1,07,250 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.45 per cent.

Till now, the state has tested 2,09,10,418 samples.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases--2,030, followed by Kollam with 1,605 and Malappuram (1,597).

''Out of those found infected on Thursday, 109 reached the state from outside, while 13,535 contracted the disease through their contacts.The source of infection of 718 are yet to be traced and 62 health workers are also among the infected,'' the minister said in a release.

There are 5,80,417 persons under observation in the state of which 31,966 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The number of hotspots in the state is currently at 891.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021