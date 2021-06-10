Mizoram reports record 346 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Mizoram on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 346 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 14,533, an official said.

The death toll rose to 61 as three more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, he said.

Of the new cases, 246 were reported from Aizawl district, followed by 50 from Kolasib, 31 from Lawngtlai and 12 from Lunglei.

The remaining cases were recorded in several other districts.

As many as 81 children are among the new patients, the official said.

Thirteen fresh patients have travel history, and 188 have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the official, the single-day infection rate was at 10.39 per cent as the new cases were detected from 3,337 sample tests.

Mizoram now has 3,431 active cases, and at least 150 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,041.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is at 75.97 per cent.

The northeastern state has tested 4,21,135 samples for COVID-19 thus far.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 2,77,502 people have been inoculated with 52,826 of them having received both doses of the vaccine till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a study has revealed that around 85 per cent of COVID positive cases in the state capital Aizawl were found to have transmitted through close contacts, another health department official said.

The report also found that the number of COVID positive case was nil among people, who regularly and appropriately wear masks, and the transmission rate was low among those who strictly adhered to health safety protocols, he said.

The study was conducted by a medical operational team on COVID headed by ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA Dr ZR Thiamsanga during the lockdown.

The nature of coronavirus transmission in 14 localities of Aizawl was examined in the study, he said.

According to the official, people in the same neighbourhood met and interacted with each other during the lockdown, which was one of the main reasons behind the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, despite the restriction being imposed for nearly two months to break the chain of transmission.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) nodal officer Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma said that 9,520 COVID-19 cases were reported between April 1 and June 7.

Of these patients, 1,325 have travel history, while 8,195 were found to have locally contracted the infection, he said.

