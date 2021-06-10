Left Menu

DBT funds private firm to make hybrid multiply face masks

Parisodhana Technologies Private Limited has developed hybrid multiply face masks that provide high particulate and bacterial filtration efficiency, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said on Thursday.

The masks have been developed to ensure high breathability, comfortable ear loops and are convenient to be used even in tropical conditions since they are prepared from purely hand-weaved cotton contact materials, it said.

''Parisodhana Technologies Pvt Ltd was supported partly by BIRAC and IKP Knowledge Park under the Fast-Track COVID-19 fund to develop hybrid multiply face masks.

''These 'Made in India' face masks provide high particulate (over 90 per cent) and bacterial filtration efficiency (over 99 per cent),'' the DBT said.

A special filtration layer is an added advantage. The cost of these hand-washable and reusable face masks has been estimated at Rs 50-75 per piece by the company, making it affordable for the public, it added.

Sanitiser, face masks and Covid-appropriate behaviour form the first line of defence against the viral disease. Masks have been recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) as well to protect against and limit the spread of COVID-19.

N95 face masks, especially, have been considered more effective in reducing the transmission of the coronavirus from an infected person to a non-infected one. But the usage of these face masks proves to be uncomfortable for many and these masks are mostly unwashable.

With around 1,45,000 units sold, this initiative, which is also funded by Grand Challenges Canada, has been designed to meet the demands in the times of COVID-19, while improving the livelihoods of many self-help groups, the DBT said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

