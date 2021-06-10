Left Menu

MP govt targets to vaccinate all prisoners against COVID-19 by July 15

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:36 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday issued orders to vaccinate all prisoners lodged in various jails of the state against COVID-19 by July 15, a senior official said.

The vaccination for prisoners had already commenced on June 1 and the state government has set a target to administer the first dose to all of them by July 15, additional chief secretary (ACS) Home Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI.

The order was issued by the state government following a directive by the Supreme Court on the issue.

The second jabs will be administered after the stipulated gap, as per the health ministry’s guidelines, the official said.

The state government has already issued directives to admit new prisoners in jails only after they undergo COVID-19 test, he said.

At present, there are 49,000 prisoners, including undertrials, in 131 jails of the state, of which 7,100 have been administered the first dose of the vaccine so far, the official added.

