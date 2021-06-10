BJP Nagaland unit welcomes PM's announcement of free food grains & free vaccines

BJP Nagaland unit on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of free food grains for BPL people till November this year and free COVID-19 vaccines for all.

It expressed hope that it would benefit the people of the state to fight the COVID-19 pandemic to a great extent.

Advertisement

Modi on June 7 announced to extend Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana till November this year and also provide free COVID-19 vaccines for all people above 18 years throughout the country from June 21.

Nagaland BJP president and Minister for Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along at a media conference here said ''Nagaland BJP welcomes this magnanimous announcement of Prime Minister and on behalf of the people of the state we are grateful to the Modi government.'' He also expressed confidence that the poor people in Nagaland would certainly benefit from the scheme during this COVID pandemic period.

Along also welcomed the decision of the Centre to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all above 18-years.

Vaccines are for all the people and this free vaccination will go a long way to vaccinate all the people by end of this year through fast track implementation of the central government, he said.

State BJP Spokesperson and Noklak District In-charge, W Ngamha Konyak said that the party has been carrying forward various activities during the lockdown period under theme ''Seva hi sangathan'' (service only is organization).

In May, he said, the BJP Nagaland unit has distributed a total of 42,310 masks, 12,620 litres of sanitizers, 6,760 immunity kits, 16,100 packets of free ration to labourers.

The BJP has also provided PPE suits to 350 Health Sub-Centers, Primary Health Centers and Community Health Centers across the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)