Left Menu

15 more COVID-19 deaths, 533 new cases in HP

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:51 IST
15 more COVID-19 deaths, 533 new cases in HP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fifteen more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,342, while 533 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,97,438, an official said on Thursday.

According to the state health department, the active cases have now dipped to 6,338 in the hill state.

The overall recoveries so far has reached 1,87,734 with 862 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021