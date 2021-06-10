15 more COVID-19 deaths, 533 new cases in HP

Fifteen more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,342, while 533 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,97,438, an official said on Thursday.

According to the state health department, the active cases have now dipped to 6,338 in the hill state.

The overall recoveries so far has reached 1,87,734 with 862 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

