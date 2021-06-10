Left Menu

Covid: Sisodia asks health dept to tie-up with e-commerce firms to get delivery persons vaccinated

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:21 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday directed the Health department to tie-up with various e-commerce firms, including Amazon and Flipkart, to get delivery persons vaccinated against COVID-19 at the earliest in view of the ''extra risk'' faced by them.

Delhi has received vaccines for the 18-44 years age group and has begun vaccination drives for this segment of the population, a Delhi government statement quoting Sisodia said.

''Those working as delivery persons are an important demography that we now need to focus on,'' he said.

The deputy chief minister on Thursday directed the Health department to tie-up with e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo to ensure vaccination of the delivery persons working with them, the statement said.

The delivery persons are making sure that people stay in their homes and avoid crowding markets, and so they should be vaccinated at the earliest, Sisodia said.

''They are at an extra risk as their job involves travelling home-to-home and interacting with multiple persons throughout the day,'' Sisodia noted.

Home delivery of essential items like medicines was allowed by the authorities even during the lockdown in April and May amid the second wave of COVID 19.

Currently, vaccination of all age groups, except those below 18 years, is underway in Delhi although the city government has maintained that the vaccines are in short supply.

