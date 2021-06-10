Left Menu

COVID-19: Three more deaths in Ghaziabad, no new fatality in Noida

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:24 IST
Three more deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded in Ghaziabad in a span of 24 hours, while no such fatality occurred in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar district, official data showed on Thursday.

With this, the death toll has reached 457 in Ghaziabad, while it stands at 464 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the data issued by the Health department of Uttar Pradesh.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases in a day that pushed its overall tally to 62,852, while 53 more patients recovered from the infection in the district. Its count of active cases stands at 281, it stated.

Ghaziabad's overall case tally surged to 55,366 with 23 new cases, even as 24 patients recovered during the 24-hour period. The district's tally of active cases stands at 437, the data showed.

The overall count of recoveries reached 62,107 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 54,472 in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 12,243 from 12,959 on Wednesday, while the death toll surged to 21,597 on Thursday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

