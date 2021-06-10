The World Health Organization (WHO) urged Europeans to travel responsibly during the summer holiday season and said the continent was "by no means out of danger" in the battle against COVID-19. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* The European Parliament urged the European Union to support a proposed temporary lifting of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines. * The EU decided not to take up an option to buy 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine and is considering donating another 100 million optional shots if ordered, European officials said.

* Germany's STIKO recommended that only children and adolescents with pre-existing conditions should be given the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine. * Ukraine will not allow foreigners inoculated with the Russian vaccine Sputnik into the country if they do not also provide a negative test, the border service said.

* Britain's health minister said there had never been a national shortage of protective equipment and that the government had followed clinical guidance on care homes, rejecting criticism from a former top aide of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. * Bulgaria plans to lift the compulsory wearing of face masks in gyms, hairdressing salons, small shops and offices where all workers are vaccinated, a deputy health minister said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The main coronavirus vaccination centre in Tokyo will begin booking shots for people under 65 from Saturday, media reported. Japan's prime minister said he would seek understanding from other G7 members over Tokyo's plan to hold safe and secure Olympic Games.

* Paytm, Infosys and MakeMyTrip are among companies seeking approval in India to provide online vaccine bookings, the head of the government's tech platform said. * A jump in cases on Indonesia's two most populous islands has health experts worried that the worst could be yet to come.

* Singapore will start a phased easing of its restrictions from next week, the health ministry said. It will also work towards putting in place an air travel bubble with Australia and review in July plans to open a travel bubble with Hong Kong, the countries' governments said. AMERICAS

* The United States said it will spend $3.5 billion to buy and donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to some of the world's poorest countries. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* About 90% of African countries will miss a September target to vaccinate at least 10% of their populations, a WHO official said. * Tanzania's finance minister said it has begun talks with the International Monetary Fund over a COVID-19 relief loan.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * J&J said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the shelf life of its single-shot vaccine from three months to four and a half months.

* Preliminary findings from two vaccine safety monitoring systems suggest a higher-than-expected number of cases of heart inflammation after the second dose of mRNA vaccines in 16 to 24 year olds, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. * Ocugen said it would no longer pursue an emergency use authorisation for its vaccine candidate and instead aim to file for a full U.S. approval.

* Moderna said it has filed for U.S. authorisation to use its vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 17. * Taiwan's Medigen Vaccine Biologics said it was seeking a speedy emergency use authorisation from the government for its vaccine candidate.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stocks surged and the dollar held steady as investors took in their stride a spike in U.S. inflation that was higher than expected but not big enough to shake the Federal Reserve's stance that rising consumer prices will be transitory.

(Compiled by Juliette Portala and Veronica Snoj. Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)