J'khand reports 3 fresh COVID-19 deaths, lowest in over a month

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-06-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 21:10 IST
Jharkhand reported three fresh COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in a single day in May and June so far, raising the death toll to 5,076, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

Not a single death was reported from state capital Ranchi during the last 24 hours while East Singhbhum, Bokaro and Pakur reported one death each.

The state logged 302 new infections, which took the tally to 3,42,481, it said. Maximum 48 new cases were reported from East Singhbhum, followed by 34 from Ranchi and 31 from Gumla.

Jharkhand now has 4,783 active cases, while a total of 3,32,622 patients have recovered from the disease, including 615 during the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.12 per cent, better than the national average of 94.60 per cent, the bulletin said.

However, the mortality rate in the state remained at 1.48 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent.

It had on May 2 registered a record 159 fatalities.

Since the advent of the second wave of the pandemic, the death rate in the state increased from 0.9 per cent to 1.48 per cent with Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Dhanbad, Bokaro and Hazaribagh districts reporting a high number of fatalities.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a death audit to be conducted in five districts.

Altogether, 89,38,645 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 40,265 since Monday, the bulletin added.

In a bid to combat the second wave, the state government had extended the lockdown till June 17.

