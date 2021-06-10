Italy reports 88 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 2,079 new cases
Italy reported 88 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 77 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was down to 2,079 from 2,199. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 626 from a previous 661. Some 205,335 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 218,738, the health ministry said.
Italy reported 88 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 77 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was down to 2,079 from 2,199. Italy has registered 126,855 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.24 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,153 on Thursday, decreasing from 4,382 a day earlier. There were 30 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 24 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 626 from a previous 661.
Some 205,335 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 218,738, the health ministry said.
