UK records 7,393 COVID cases, 7 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 21:17 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported 7,393 new daily COVID cases, government figures showed on Thursday, down slightly from the 7,540 reported for the day before, which was the highest daily total since late February.

Britain also reported seven further deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID test, up from 6 on Wednesday and taking the total death toll on this measure to 127,867.

Some 54.8% of the British adult population have received two doses of a COVID vaccine and 77.6% have received at least one dose.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

