Left Menu

Gujarat sees 544 new COVID-19 cases; 11 fatalities

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-06-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 21:22 IST
Gujarat sees 544 new COVID-19 cases; 11 fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat added 544 new coronavirus cases and 11 more casualties in the last 24 hours that raised the tally of infections to 8,18,895 and toll to 9,976 on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 1,505 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 7,96,208, the official said.

With this, the recovery rate in the state now stands at 97.23 per cent, he said, adding that Gujarat is now left with 12,711 active cases, which is a drop of around 10,000 in just a week.

Ahmedabad city recorded the maximum number of cases, 86, during the day, followed by 61 in Vadodara city, 60 in Surat city and 37 in Vadodara district, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, Surat and Ahmedabad recorded two deaths each, he said.

As per official data, 10 new cases were reported in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours.

The region has reported 10,419 COVID-19 cases so far, of which four patients have died and 10,300 have recovered from the infection.

There are currently 115 active cases in the Union Territory, it was stated.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,94,49,350 people have been vaccinated so far in the state, with 2.68 lakh beneficiaries taking the jab on Thursday.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,18,895, new cases 544, deaths 9,976 discharged 7,96,208 active cases 12,711 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021