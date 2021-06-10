Gujarat sees 544 new COVID-19 cases; 11 fatalities

Gujarat added 544 new coronavirus cases and 11 more casualties in the last 24 hours that raised the tally of infections to 8,18,895 and toll to 9,976 on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 1,505 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 7,96,208, the official said.

With this, the recovery rate in the state now stands at 97.23 per cent, he said, adding that Gujarat is now left with 12,711 active cases, which is a drop of around 10,000 in just a week.

Ahmedabad city recorded the maximum number of cases, 86, during the day, followed by 61 in Vadodara city, 60 in Surat city and 37 in Vadodara district, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, Surat and Ahmedabad recorded two deaths each, he said.

As per official data, 10 new cases were reported in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours.

The region has reported 10,419 COVID-19 cases so far, of which four patients have died and 10,300 have recovered from the infection.

There are currently 115 active cases in the Union Territory, it was stated.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,94,49,350 people have been vaccinated so far in the state, with 2.68 lakh beneficiaries taking the jab on Thursday.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,18,895, new cases 544, deaths 9,976 discharged 7,96,208 active cases 12,711 and people tested so far - figures not released.

