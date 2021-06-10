PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.45 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 9.45 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 60,928 59564 783 581 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,430,433 1401473 24,748 4,212 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 764633 749407 8861 6365 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 197,438 187734 3,342 6338 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 304866 282142 4143 18581 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 19385 18265 54 925 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 584785 553174 15367 16,244 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 948562 929711 8772 10079 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 335866 316621 6878 6641 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1701072 1667232 21597 12243 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1787883 1677063 11763 99057 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2739290 2496132 32485 210652 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,688,590 2542242 10,631 135,298 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9073 8278 42 721 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 111,255 102893 1,657 6705 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2308838 2091646 28528 188664 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 598611 571610 3440 23561 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh* 983916 952532 13271 18113 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,419 10300 4 115 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 161,153 152657 2,891 5605 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 818,895 796208 9,976 12,711 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 787175 772375 8475 6325 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5876087 5608753 103748 160693 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7197 6973 125 99 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh* 30247 26848 128 3271 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam* 446445 392806 3793 49846 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 715,730 699382 9,452 6,895 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand* 342481 332622 5076 4783 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 58,081 47797 925 9359 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 40586 34867 704 5015 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 14533 11041 61 3431 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 23350 18378 427 3877 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 837226 772972 3167 61,034 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 17943 13378 279 4040 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 57449 50728 588 6057 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1448104 1416743 16642 14719 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 29268525 27772547 362823 1122855 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 87741 130287 3332 -45641 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Jharkhand as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,91,83,121 and the death toll at 3,59,676. The ministry said there are 11,67,952 active cases, while 2,76,55,493 people have so far recovered from the infection.

