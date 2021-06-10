Left Menu

Credai donates 150 oxygen concentrators, 250 cylinders to Kolkata Municipal Corporation

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 21:58 IST
CREDAI Bengal, the apex body for real estate developers in Kolkata on Thursday, donated 150 oxygen concentrators and 250 oxygen cylinders to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to be used in its ward clinics and boroughs.

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, hospital resources and medical equipment have been severely stretched, leading to the distress of patients and loss of human lives.

Firhad Hakim, Chairman, Board of Administrators (BoA), and other senior officials were present at the event.

''The real estate industry in Kolkata has responded to the COVID-19 crisis because it is critical to stemming the oxygen crisis, due to which precious lives were being lost,'' Credai president Nandu Belani said.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air, filters it, and releases nitrogen back into the air, working on the remaining oxygen.

Its small size and mobility help in rapid location change too.

