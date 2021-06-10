LifeStance Health valued at more than $7 bln in U.S. IPO
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 22:01 IST
LifeStance Health Group Inc's shares jumped over 11% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the therapy provider a market value of nearly $7.5 billion and underscoring demand for mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company's stock, backed by an affiliate of buyout firm TPG, opened at $20, compared to the initial public offering price of $18 set on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Also Read: US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq dragged by tech as upbeat data fans inflation fears
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nasdaq
Advertisement