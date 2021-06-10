Left Menu

LifeStance Health valued at more than $7 bln in U.S. IPO

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 22:01 IST
LifeStance Health Group Inc's shares jumped over 11% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the therapy provider a market value of nearly $7.5 billion and underscoring demand for mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's stock, backed by an affiliate of buyout firm TPG, opened at $20, compared to the initial public offering price of $18 set on Wednesday.

