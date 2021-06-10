Britain and U.S. agree partnership to tackle new pandemics

Britain said it agreed a partnership with the United States on Thursday to tackle new pandemics by bolstering disease surveillance and genomic sequencing worldwide, on the eve of a G7 leaders' summit. Britain used its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pledge to improve global preparedness against emerging health threats in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"To send this virus into retreat and stop the advances of future diseases, it is vital the whole world has access to the UK and U.S.'s sophisticated surveillance and sequencing technologies," health minister Matt Hancock said. "Through this new landmark partnership with our closest ally, we are sharing our expertise with the world, so together we can unite and take action to prevent the spread of future pandemics to keep people safe everywhere."

