COVID death toll climbs to 9542 in Bihar

Patna, Jun 10 (PTI)With 23 new COVID deaths, the toll increased to 9542 in Bihar Thursday, while 551 fresh positive cases spiked the total caseload in the state to 7,15,730, health department bulletin said.

The state government had on the previous day issued the revised death figures of COVID in Bihar after including 3951 unreported casualties from the districts, which had put the tally at 9429.

Out of 551 new positive cases, Patna had the major share of 63 infections. A total of 985 COVID patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate is 97.72 per cent in the state.

Total 1,06,483 samples were testedsince Wednesday, while over 3.09 crore clinical examinations for the virus have taken place in the state since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

There are 6895 active cases of COVID-19 at present.

On the vaccination front, 1,28,512 people in 18-44 as well as those above 45 years took the jabs while a total of 1,16,55,673 so far.citizens have been inoculated in the state Health minister Mangal Pandey flagged off 5 RT-PCR testing vans during the day.

He said earlier Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had flagged 5 mobile testing vans and with the inclusion of as many more their numbers have increased to 10 for carrying coronavirus tests in the interior areas. He said each of these mobile vans have a capacity to test 1000 samples daily.

Test reports are given to the beneficiaries on their mobile phones.

Pandey said 5 mobile testing vans have been donated by the international Bill and Melinda Gate foundation which is providing technical assistance to the health department from the beginning of the fight against the virus.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pratyaya Amrit and director of state health committee Manoj Kumar were present on the occasion of flagging off of mobile testing vans by the minister.

