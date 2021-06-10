COVID-19 outbreak closes hotel hosting G7 summit delegation - Sky

A hotel being used by members of the German delegation to a G7 summit in England has closed because several members of staff tested positive for COVID-19, Sky News reported on Thursday. Sky cited the owners of the hotel as saying: "We can confirm that a number of our team at the Pedn Olva, St Ives, have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Following extensive discussions over the last few days with PHE (Public Health England) and Cornwall Council, we have taken the decision to fully close the hotel." In a message on its website the hotel said: "Sorry, we are temporarily closed."

