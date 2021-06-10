U.S. President Biden: We will purchase half a billion vaccine doses for lower income countries
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 23:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States will purchase half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for lower income countries with no strings attached, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday.
"Half a billion vaccines will start to be shipped in August, as quickly as they roll off the manufacturing line," Biden said at a news conference before the G7 summit in Britain.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Britain
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nord Stream 2 sanctions would be 'counter-productive' for European ties - Biden
Grief, smiles as Floyd family meets Biden a year after death
George Floyd's family lobbies Biden for U.S. police reform on anniversary of death
Face to face: June summit for Biden, Putin as tensions rise
GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden