U.S. President Biden: We will purchase half a billion vaccine doses for lower income countries

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 23:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will purchase half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for lower income countries with no strings attached, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Half a billion vaccines will start to be shipped in August, as quickly as they roll off the manufacturing line," Biden said at a news conference before the G7 summit in Britain.

