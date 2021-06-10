Assam reports 3,756 fresh COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths

Assam's COVID-19 tally surged to 4,50,201 on Thursday as 3,756 more people tested positive for the virus while 51 new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 3,844, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Tinsukia district reported seven deaths, followed by Jorhat (6), five deaths each in Barpeta, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur, three each in Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong and Sivasagar, two each in Cachar, Darrang and Goalpara, and one each in Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Nalbari districts, it said.

With the detection of 3,756 new cases against testing of 1,22,313 samples on Thursday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 3.07 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

Of the new cases, the highest 323 patients were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 291 in Cachar, 265 in Sonitpur and 236 in Tinsukia.

Currently, the state has a total of 47,081 active COVID-19 cases.

With 4,50,201 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 3.70 per cent against the total testing of 1,21,80,068 samples so far.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has so far reported a total of 1,04,907 cases of COVID-19.

During the day, the state reported 5,123 people recovering from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,97,929, the bulletin said, adding that the COVID-19 recovery rate now is 88.39 per cent.

A total of 45,83,621 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 36,93,862 first doses and 8,89,759 second doses, it said, The bulletin said a total of 93,514 persons were vaccinated on Thursday, up from 41,565 shots on Wednesday.

