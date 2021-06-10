Chhattisgarh records 1,034 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,034 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, taking the infection count to 9,84,950 and the death toll to 13,285, a health official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,54,390 after 292 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,566 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in the state stands at 17,275, the official informed.

Advertisement

Raipur district recorded 113 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,56,692, including 3,117 deaths. Janjgir-Champa recorded 65 new cases, Bastar 64 and Surajpur 54, among other districts, he said.

With 44,969 samples tested on Thursday, the total of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 95,76,463.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,84,950, New cases 1,034, Death toll 13,285, Recovered 9,54,390, Active cases 17,275, Total tests 95,76,463.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)