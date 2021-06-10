Left Menu

Biden outlines US vaccine-sharing commitment

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 23:45 IST
President Joe Biden says the United States is buying and donating hundreds of millions of doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to help save lives, not to get favours or potential concessions from the nearly 100 low-income countries that will be receiving the shots.

He's also calling on other countries to follow the American lead, saying "it is in all of our interests to see the global economy recover." Biden is outlining U.S. global vaccine-sharing plans in St. Ives, England, after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Biden, Johnson and other leaders of the world's largest economies are meeting for a summit that begins Friday in Cornwall, England.

Biden says the U.S. will buy 500 million doses, with 200 million to be delivered this year and the remainder in the first half of 2022.

