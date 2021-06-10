Nashik district records 307 COVID-19 cases, adds 260 previously unreported deaths

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,90,194 with the addition of 307 new infections on Thursday, while the local administration added 260 previously unreported deaths, health department officials said. The virus claimed 270 more lives (10 in the last 48 hours and 260 which occurred earlier), pushing the death toll in the district to 5,373, they said. Of the 10 fresh deaths, three were from NMC areas, six from other parts of the district and one patient was from outside the district but was receiving treatment here.

The district administration, in a release, said 260 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths were added to the toll on Thursday and provided their break-up.

Among the 270 deaths, 10 occurred in the last 48 hours and the remaining 260 were from the last few months, the release said.

The previously uncounted deaths (260) were: 156 (April 2021), 57 (May 2021), 32 (March 2021), 10 (up to Dec 2020), 3 (Feb 2021) and 2 (Jan 2021), the release said.

''Due to the burden on hospitals during the second wave and various other problems such as internet connectivity, not getting ICMR ID of patients in time, unskilled and insufficient manpower involved in data entry work, some hospitals did not upload the deaths that occurred during last few months on the COVID-19 portal,'' the release said, while explaining the unreported fatalities. The district hospital administration followed the issue with private and semi-government hospitals time and again and as a result, the number of uploading of deaths daily on the portal has increased, it said.

''Due to this update, though the number of deaths in the district has increased, the mortality rate has gone up by just 0.08 per cent - from 1.31 per cent to 1.39 per cent,'' the release said.

As a result of this update of deaths on the portal, the number of deaths will witness a rise for a few more days, it added.

So far, 3,80,012 patients have recovered from the infection, of which 120 were discharged from hospitals during the day, the officials said.

As many as 17,54,892 swabs have been tested so far of which 11,075 were examined on Thursday, they said.

