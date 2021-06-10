South Africa officially enters third COVID-19 wave
South Africa has entered its third wave of COVID-19 infections, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NCID) said on Thursday, as the continent's worst-hit country registered 9,149 new cases. The NCID said South Africa had exceeded the national 7-day moving average incidence of 5,959 cases as defined by the ministerial advisory committee (MAC).
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa has entered its third wave of COVID-19 infections, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NCID) said on Thursday, as the continent's worst-hit country registered 9,149 new cases. The NCID said South Africa had exceeded the national 7-day moving average incidence of 5,959 cases as defined by the ministerial advisory committee (MAC). The MAC advisory reported the latest wave of cases had a 7-day moving average threshold that was 30% of the peak incidence of the previous wave, which reached around 10,000 infections driven by a new variant.
"South Africa technically entered the third wave today," the NCID said in a statement. Africa has hit 5 million COVID-19 cases, with the southern Africa region the worst affected, accounting for 37% of total cases, according to a Reuters tally.
South Africa is the worst affected African country, with about 34% of the total cases and about 43% of all recorded deaths as it struggles to ramp up a vaccination drive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- African
- ministerial advisory committee
- NCID
- Africa
ALSO READ
As Tulsa commemorates massacre, African Americans hope for justice amid shifting tide
South Africa starts jabs for elderly as virus surge looms
South Africa's President Ramaphosa will no longer appear before graft inquiry
South African economy continues to rebound from 2020 recession
As Tulsa commemorates massacre, African Americans hope for justice amid shifting tide