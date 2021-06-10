Left Menu

South Africa officially enters third COVID-19 wave

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 10-06-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 23:57 IST
South Africa officially enters third COVID-19 wave
South Africa has entered its third wave of COVID-19 infections, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NCID) said on Thursday, as the continent's worst-hit country registered 9,149 new cases. The NCID said South Africa had exceeded the national 7-day moving average incidence of 5,959 cases as defined by the ministerial advisory committee (MAC). The MAC advisory reported the latest wave of cases had a 7-day moving average threshold that was 30% of the peak incidence of the previous wave, which reached around 10,000 infections driven by a new variant.

"South Africa technically entered the third wave today," the NCID said in a statement. Africa has hit 5 million COVID-19 cases, with the southern Africa region the worst affected, accounting for 37% of total cases, according to a Reuters tally.

South Africa is the worst affected African country, with about 34% of the total cases and about 43% of all recorded deaths as it struggles to ramp up a vaccination drive.

