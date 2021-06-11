Macron says US vaccine sharing plan 'great news'
Macron added that the schedule of deliveries needs to be specified.The U.S. commitment is to buy and donate 500 million Pfizer doses for distribution by mid-2022 through the global COVAX alliance to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union.
French President Emmanuel Macron is welcoming as "great news" the decision of the United States to donate 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the poorest countries.
In a news conference Thursday, Macron said, "I think the European Union needs to have at least the same level of ambition as the United States," and be able to make a similar announcement. Macron added that the schedule of deliveries needs to be specified.
The U.S. commitment is to buy and donate 500 million Pfizer doses for distribution by mid-2022 through the global COVAX alliance to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union. France has been insisting on the importance of helping Africa, in particular, with vaccines since last year.
France was the first rich country to donate via COVAX, sending 100,000 doses to Mauritania in April, and Macron said that the country would donate half a million doses by mid-June and 30 million doses by the end of the year.
