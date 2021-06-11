Left Menu

Mexico posts 3,672 new coronavirus cases, 227 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-06-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 01:56 IST
Mexico posts 3,672 new coronavirus cases, 227 more deaths
Mexico reported 3,672 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 227 more fatalities on Thursday, bringing total infections to 2,445,538 and the death toll to 229,580, according to health ministry data.

Separate government data recently published suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

