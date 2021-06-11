Left Menu

Brazil reports another 2,504 COVID deaths in 24 hours -ministry

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 02:43 IST
Brazil reports another 2,504 COVID deaths in 24 hours -ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Brazil has had 88,092 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,504 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 17,210,969 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 482,019, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
2
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021