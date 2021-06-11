Brazil reports another 2,504 COVID deaths in 24 hours -ministry
Brazil has had 88,092 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,504 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
The South American country has now registered 17,210,969 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 482,019, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.
