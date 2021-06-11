A higher-than-expected number of young men have experienced heart inflammation after their second dose of the mRNA COVID-19 shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, according to data from two vaccine safety monitoring systems, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* A recent improvement in the number of new coronavirus cases in Germany was pleasing, Chancellor Angela Merkel said but she warned the pandemic was not over and the risk from the Delta variant, widespread in Britain, was worrying. * Germany's STIKO recommended that only children and adolescents with pre-existing conditions should be given the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.

* Pfizer has cut July deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine to Norway by 400,000 doses, delaying the Nordic country's vaccine rollout, the company and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health told Reuters. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The main coronavirus vaccination centre in Tokyo will begin booking shots for people under 65 from Saturday, media reported. * Paytm, Infosys and MakeMyTrip are among companies seeking approval in India to provide online vaccine bookings, the head of the government's tech platform said.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that a donation of 500 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the world's poorest countries would supercharge the battle with the virus and comes with "no strings attached".

* U.S. government employees should not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to their workplace or made to disclose their vaccination status, according to guidance set to be released by the Biden administration. * The Biden administration is committed to efforts to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and will raise the issue with the World Trade Organization, but it may take time, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the health minister was preparing a measure to no longer require face masks for people who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus or previously infected. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Tanzania has asked the International Monetary Fund for a $571 million loan to help it tackle the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, its finance minister said as he raised spending in the budget for the next financial year. * About 90% of African countries will miss a September target to vaccinate at least 10% of their populations, a WHO official said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Preliminary findings from two vaccine safety monitoring systems suggest a higher-than-expected number of cases of heart inflammation after the second dose of mRNA vaccines in 16 to 24 year olds, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

* Moderna said it has filed for U.S. authorisation to use its vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 17. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stock markets rallied to new highs and bond yields slid on Thursday after a jump in U.S. inflation was viewed as insufficient to alter the Federal Reserve's easy monetary policy stance that rising consumer prices will be transitory. (Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Juliette Portala and Veronica Snoj; Editing by Gareth Jones and Anil D'Silva)

