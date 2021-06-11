Left Menu

China reports 22 new coronavirus cases on June 10 vs 21 day earlier

China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 10, slightly higher than 21 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday. China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 27 a day earlier.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-06-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 06:19 IST
China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 10, slightly higher than 21 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday. Of the new cases, nine were local transmissions, up from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province. China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 27 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

As of Thursday, China had a total of 91,359 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

