China reports 22 new coronavirus cases on June 10 vs 21 day earlier

China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 10, slightly higher than 21 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday. Of the new cases, nine were local transmissions, up from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province. China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 27 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

As of Thursday, China had a total of 91,359 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

