Left Menu

CDC looking into reports of heart inflammation after Pfizer, Moderna vaccine 2nd jab

Thats out of more than 12 million second-dose injections of the vaccines.The cases seem to occur more often in men and in younger people, and most already have fully recovered, he said.This kind of heart inflammation can be caused by a variety of infections, including a bout of COVID-19, as well as certain medications and there have been rare reports following other types of vaccinations.The CDCs vaccine advisory committee will meet on June 18 to further evaluate the possible risk.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 07:48 IST
CDC looking into reports of heart inflammation after Pfizer, Moderna vaccine 2nd jab
  • Country:
  • United States

US health officials are investigating what appear to be higher than expected reports of heart inflammation in male teens and young adults after they get a second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

It's not clear if the heart inflammation is caused by the shots and the reports still are rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It urges everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated.

As of May 31, the agency had 275 preliminary reports of such inflammation in 16- to 24-year-olds, CDC's Dr Tom Shimabukuro told a government vaccine meeting on Thursday. That's out of more than 12 million second-dose injections of the vaccines.

The cases seem to occur more often in men and in younger people, and most already have fully recovered, he said.

This kind of heart inflammation can be caused by a variety of infections, including a bout of COVID-19, as well as certain medications — and there have been rare reports following other types of vaccinations.

The CDC's vaccine advisory committee will meet on June 18 to further evaluate the possible risk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021