Left Menu

Jharkhand reports 293 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-06-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 11:00 IST
Jharkhand reports 293 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,42,774 on Friday as 293 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,081, a health bulletin said.

East Singhbhum district reported the highest number of new cases at 67, followed by 30 in Ranchi and 22 each in Chatra and Hazaribag, it said.

One fresh fatality each was reported in Ranchi, East and West Singhbum, Dhanbad and Pakur.

No fresh case was reported in Pakur, while 19 of the 24 districts in the tribal-dominated state did not register any fresh fatality, the bulletin said.

The state now has 4,514 active cases, while 3,33,179 people have recovered from the infection thus far, including 557 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.20 per cent.

However, the state's mortality rate of 1.48 per cent remains higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent.

The state has so far tested over 89.23 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 44,591 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

In a bid to combat the surge in coronavirus cases, the state government has extended the lockdown till June 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021