The Japanese government is considering ending a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures as scheduled, but keeping some curbs such as on restaurant hours until the Olympics start in July, local media reported. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* A hotel, which British media reported was being used by members of Germany's delegation to a Group of Seven summit in England, has closed because members of staff tested positive for COVID-19, its owners said. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the country would give at least 100 million surplus vaccines to the poorest nations.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia's Victoria state reported zero locally acquired cases for the first time in nearly three weeks on Friday as state capital Melbourne came out of a snap two-week lockdown.

* India's decision to vaccinate adults aged 18-45 in May was met with a supply crunch and exposed privilege gaps in the rollout, as hospitals charged different prices for the same vaccine in various areas. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it will no longer require travellers to wear masks in outdoor transit hubs and in outdoor spaces. * Chile has announced a blanket lockdown across its capital again and said it had approved the emergency use of the vaccine developed by Belgian laboratory Janssen for U.S. pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tanzania has asked the International Monetary Fund for a $571 million loan to help it tackle the challenges caused by the pandemic.

* About 90% of African countries will miss a September target to vaccinate at least 10% of their populations, a WHO official said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the shelf life of its single-shot vaccine from three months to four-and-a-half months. * Ocugen said it would no longer pursue an emergency use authorization for its vaccine candidate, Covaxin, and would instead aim to file for a full U.S. approval of the shot.

* The United States will continue to press for a waiver of intellectual property rights for vaccines and treatments even as it and other Group of Seven rich nations sharply expand donations of vaccines to poorer countries. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. bond yields fell to three-month lows and a broad gauge of Asian shares rose on Friday as investors saw enough one-off factors in U.S. consumer price data to back the Federal Reserve's conviction that rising inflation will be transitory. * China's new bank loans unexpectedly rose in May from the previous month but broader credit growth continued to slow.

* U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in May, leading to the biggest annual increase in nearly 13 years as a reopening economy boosted demand for travel-related services. (Compiled by Ramakrishnan M. and Krishna Chandra Eluri; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)

