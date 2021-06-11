UK on track to offer over 50s second vaccine dose by June 21 -minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-06-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 12:29 IST
British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the country was on track to offer all those aged over 50 a second dose of a vaccine by June 21.
"We are on track for offering all over 50s who have had the first jab their second jab by the 21st," Zahawi told the BBC on Friday.
