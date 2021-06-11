Left Menu

Sanjukta Dutta Contributes for Vaccination Drive in Assam to the Hon'ble CM Dr. Hemanta Biswa Sarma

The second wave of the virus has left the countrys healthcare system crippled, but during these dire times, Assam has been one state which has been fighting the whole situation quite successfully under the leadership and guidance of Honble Chief Minister Dr. Hemanta Biswa Sarma.

Sanjukta Dutta Contributes for Vaccination Drive in Assam to the Hon'ble CM Dr. Hemanta Biswa Sarma
Guwahati, Assam, India - Business Wire India Ace designer Sanjukta Dutta has once again proved her love towards the nation by contributing a sum of Rs. Two Lakhs for the vaccination drive in Assam to the Chief Minister Sri. Dr. Hemanta Biswa Sarma. An official tweet of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam has stated about this contribution. Dr. Hemanta Biswa Sarma also lauded and appreciated Sanjukta's benevolent gesture towards the ongoing vaccination drive within the state. This act coming from a well-known personality such as Sanjukta would surely act as inspiration for many more.

Sanjukta Dutta has not only contributed towards bringing the age-old art of Assamese handlooms to the global stage, she has always been a patron to causes that help uplift the community. Since the first lockdown was announced, Sanjukta has been taking care of multiple artisans and their families with not only their basic wages but also by providing them with free perks of education, lodging and boarding, health insurances and medical incentives thereby helping them sail through these hard times.

It’s been over a year and a half since the whole world has been battling the novel coronavirus. The second wave of the virus has left the country’s healthcare system crippled, but during these dire times, Assam has been one state which has been fighting the whole situation quite successfully under the leadership and guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Hemanta Biswa Sarma. He has been working closely with the healthcare workers and authorities ensuring that all the patients are getting the required treatment and the necessary facilities have been made available to the patients in a timely manner. His constant effort and relentless work within the state is surely bound to conquer the COVID situation. This leadership and team spirit has also inspired many other prominent people to come forward to help the state with the fight against this disease. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Fashion Designer Sanjukta Dutta contributes towards the vaccination drive held in Assam under the guidance of Honorable Chief Minister Dr. Hemanta Biswa Sarma.

