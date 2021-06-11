Sinopharm unit's COVID vaccine secures approval for use on minors in China
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-06-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 13:01 IST
A COVID-19 vaccine from Sinopharm unit Beijing Institute of Biological Products has obtained approval to be used on people aged between three and 17 in China, a disease control official said on Friday.
Shao Yiming, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, was speaking to reporters at a news briefing.
